Police: 2 people shot following argument in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating after two people were shot.

The victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial South, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.

The shooting happened at a commercial property that’s home to several businesses along Southwest 174th avenue and 172nd street in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police officers said there was an argument between the suspected shooter and three other people.

Those individuals apparently armed themselves with some type of object police believe was a metal pipe.

As a result, the man allegedly shot at the group, injuring two out of the three people. One was shot in the head and another was shot in the leg.

Following the shooting, investigators said the man placed his weapon down and waited for police.

The area was sealed off with crime scene tape for several hours as police combed for clues, spoke to other employees on property, and worked to piece together the chain of events that led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not provided an update on the condition of the shooting victims.

Police have also not released the identity of the person who pulled the trigger or announced any arrests.