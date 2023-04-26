Amid violence in Sudan, South Florida man anxiously waits to hear from family

The struggle for control of Sudan has led to intensified fighting in the African nation and a South Florida man with relatives in the war-torn country is desperate for word of their safety.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The struggle for control of Sudan has led to intensified fighting in the African nation and a South Florida man with relatives in the war-torn country is desperate for word of their safety.

A call to prayer sounds five times a day in Modathar Osman’s Miami-Dade home.

Praying is about all he can do.

“We’re asking God to help them, to help the people to make peace,” said Osman.

Osman emigrated from Sudan to the U.S. in 2005. He now leads the Sudanese American Association in South Florida.

Two military factions have been at war in the capital, Khartoum, since April 15.

“They kill in the street. They kill everywhere,” said Osman. “They kill them for nothing.”

Hundreds have died and thousands have been injured.

The television in Osman’s living room remains tuned to news of his homeland.

“My son asking me, ‘Why are they fighting?’ They ask me, ‘Why are they fighting?’ I say, I don’t have (an) answer,” he said.

Osman said his older brother and two sisters still live in Sudan. He hasn’t heard from one of his sisters, along with her three children, in days.

“You know that you have people there, and you cannot contact them. It’s real hard. It’s painful…it’s really painful,” he said.

Adding to his concerns, he said his sister is a diabetic and insulin and other medications are running out in the country. There’s also no food or water.

“We just need to know if they’re still alive,” Osman said.

Amid the worry, he watches and waits, hoping for news of peace, not just for his loved ones, but all the Sudanese people.

“One day, we’re going to be in peace,” said Osman. “I don’t know when, but, for sure…we’re going to be.”

