Sheriff: Massachusetts man, Australian break into Florida Keys tow yard, steal Camaro

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – Two men, one from Australia and the other from Massachusetts, both face felony charges in South Florida after deputies accused them of breaking into a tow yard in the Florida Keys to steal a sports car.

Rory Peter Stien, 32, of Burleigh Waters, New South Wales, and Stephen George Yetman, 36, of Boston, face charges of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to Arnold’s Towing, located at 5540 Third Ave. on Stock Island, after receiving reports of the theft.

“Security video showed two men, later identified as Stien and Yetman, forcing the yard gate open, causing approximately $5,000 in damage and leaving in a Chevrolet Camaro,” Linhardt said.

Linhardt said deputies later stopped the Camaro, which had been previously towed and impounded, on U.S. 1 in Marathon and arrested the pair, who were wearing the same clothes they were in the video.

He said Stien admitted the car was stolen.

The pair were scheduled to be arraigned in Monroe County court May 5, jail records show.