Man killed in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Police say a man was killed in a shooting on Northeast 18th Avenue overnight Thursday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police investigated a deadly overnight shooting near the city’s border with Oakland Park Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Northeast 18th Avenue just after 2 a.m. and saw evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

Police said a man later turned up at Holy Cross Hospital, a mere block or so away from the scene, with gunshot wounds.

Crews later transferred the man to Broward Health Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

“I heard a loud bang,” a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “Then I heard eight shots and then a pause.”

Neighbors said the house where the shooting occurred had been used as an Airbnb, though police hadn’t confirmed that as of Thursday afternoon.

Police haven’t identified the victim or any possible suspects. Officials said they were investigating what led up to the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call Fort Lauderdale police.