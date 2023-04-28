Authorities detain suspect who jumped into canal in northwest Miami-Dade after chase

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade police offices are working to detain a suspect who allegedly fled from authorities Friday morning.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Northwest 151st Street around 10:15 a.m. after the suspect apparently jumped into a canal and then got out.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a trooper attempted to pull over a stolen Dodge pickup truck in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Camacho said a short pursuit ensued, and the trooper eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

A Miami-Dade Police Department helicopter, however, spotted the stolen truck shortly after.

Camacho said the driver bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and South Biscayne River Drive.

Authorities were searching the area for the suspect for a while before he eventually was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.