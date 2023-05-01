Fraudster wearing smiley face shirt takes puppy to bank fraud heist, deputies say

Detectives released images on Monday of a suspect they said recently took a dog to a bank to commit fraud in Broward County.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fraudster who was wearing a black T-shirt with yellow smiley faces took a puppy to a bank fraud heist with connections to Broward and Miami-Dade counties, deputies announced on Monday morning.

The fraudster drove a white Chevrolet Equinox LTZ to a bank in Broward County to cash a check that had been stolen from a woman’s car in Miami-Dade County, according to The Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Andres Lopez Munoz, of the BSO Oakland Park District, was investigating the check fraud at a TD Bank in Oakland Park in January, according to BSO.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call 305-707-8269, Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

