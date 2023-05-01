72º

Parents located after toddler found wandering alone in Miramar

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(Miramar Police Department)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police confirmed they have located the parents of a young girl who was found wandering alone early Monday morning.

According to police, the toddler, who is believed to be around 2 years old, was found by herself in the Riviera Isles community around 3 a.m.

Police said the toddler was in good health and speaks Spanish.

They confirmed shortly after 8 a.m. that her parents had been found.

It’s unclear whether the girl will automatically be handed over to her parents or whether the Department of Children and Families will investigate the incident.

