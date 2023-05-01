Police: Trio robs, carjacks woman getting mail in Little Havana; 1 arrested

MIAMI – Miami police arrested one of three suspects accused of robbing and carjacking a woman in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Sunday; police said the trio ambushed the woman as she was getting her mail.

According to a police report, the attack happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Southwest Third Street.

The report states that the woman had just gotten home and was checking her mailbox when the three men came up to her from behind, pointed a pistol at her and ordered her to sit on the ground.

Police said the trio took the woman’s ring, iPhone, Apple Watch, backpack and car keys.

The men would quickly put the keys to use, police said, driving off in the woman’s vehicle.

But, according to police, there was one apparent hitch to their getaway efforts: cellphones have GPS.

Police said the woman used her fiancé's phone to call them. After officers arrived, they said she directed them on where to find her vehicle based on her phone’s location.

According to the report, officers located the woman’s vehicle at Northwest 14th Avenue and 71st Terrace in the Gladeview area of northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said after officers arrived, the three men jumped out and two were able to get away, but one of them wasn’t: 21-year-old Rosniel Ricardo Orfilia.

Orfilia, who lives in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, was wearing the same clothes that were captured on CCTV footage of the incident, police said.

Additionally, they said the woman was able to identify him as one of the suspects.

Police said Orfilia was so intoxicated at the time of his arrest that they were unable to interview him.

He was arrested on a charge of armed carjacking and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond as of Monday morning.