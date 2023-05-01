Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle during crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A man has died after he was ejected from his motorcycle Monday morning after colliding with a vehicle in Deerfield Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane, the crash occurred just after 10 a.m. near 500 Southeast 10th St.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 12:45 p.m. as the motorcycle could be seen on its side in the roadway near a black car that had significant front-end damage.

Kane said the man who was riding the motorcycle was transported to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Broward Sheriff Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro later confirmed that the victim had died at the hospital.

According to Caro, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

BSO Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash, she said.

All lanes on Southeast 10th Street between Southeast Third Avenue and Southeast Sixth Avenue are shut down due to the crash investigation. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

*Editor’s note: Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials initially reported that the operator of the motorcycle appeared to be a woman. The Broward Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that the victim was, in fact, a man.