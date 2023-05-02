Unsolved mystery unfolds after body turns up in Miami-Dade canal

Detectives respond to a canal where a man turned up dead on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were dealing with an unsolved mystery in southwestern Miami-Dade County, near the urban boundary, east of the Everglades National Park.

A body turned up Tuesday submerged in a canal that alligators frequent, in a desolated area surrounded by farms and nurseries, west of the Grossman Hammock State Park.

At first glance, witnesses thought a boy was dead. Upon closer inspection, detectives reported the unidentified dead person was a man, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The man’s submerged upper body was visible through the dark water, just near a floating tire with a rusty rim that had a blue rope tied through the center hole and around its side.

This aerial image shows the tire and the blue rope that was floating in a canal on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County. The pixelated area is where police officers found a man's body. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police officers parked seven vehicles by the canal, near the intersection of Richmond Drive, also known as Southwest 168 Street, and Grossman Drive, also known as 197 Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded. Detectives later recovered the man’s body and reported his cause of death was under investigation on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Police officers found a man dead in a canal on Tuesday at a desolated area of southwestern Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.

