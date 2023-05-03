Sheriff: Key Largo woman saw then-husband raping girl, did nothing; both now jailed

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo woman witnessed her then-husband raping a girl and did nothing about it, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Now both she and her ex have been charged with felonies.

Yupsander and Melissa Brito Urbay, both 42, were arrested at or near Key Largo Elementary School on Tuesday, according to jail records. The arrest report states the pair divorced in April 2021.

The report states that authorities were made aware of the assaults on April 7, after the Florida Department of Children and Families received an online report to its abuse hotline. Officials scheduled a forensic interview and medical exam with the victim days later.

The girl told authorities that Yupsander Brito Urbay had, at one point, raped her “about four to five times a month” and had last raped her five months ago.

Based on criminal charges filed in the case, the girl was less than 12 years old at the time of the assaults. Local 10 News is not specifying her relationship to the pair in order to avoid identifying her.

The girl told investigators that Melissa Brito Urbay saw one of the rapes happen and did nothing about it.

“She knew what had happened because she walked in when I was (redacted) and I put on my clothes,” the girl told investigators, according to the report. “(She) told me not to say anything, because if I did, I was gonna get in trouble.”

Melissa Brito Urbay told deputies that she “did not believe the allegations to be true because ‘he doesn’t seem like the type,’” according to the report.

“She might have tried to tell me (about the assaults), but I probably came off kind of strong so she said ‘never mind,’” the report states Melissa Brito Urbay claimed.

Deputies said she had also tipped off her ex to the investigation.

Deputies jailed Yupsander Brito Urbay on two felony charges, including sexual battery of a child under the age of 12; Melissa Brito Urbay faced a felony child neglect charge.

No arraignment dates were listed in Monroe County jail records.