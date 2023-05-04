Developing: Deputies surround home in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded a home on Thursday in Dania Beach.
There was a robbery suspect barricaded in the home near the intersection of West Dania Beach Boulevard and Southwest Sixth Avenue, deputies said.
A SWAT team joined deputies at the home. Deputies asked drivers to avoid the area north of Stirling Road and west of U.S. 1.
A BSO negotiator was in communication with the suspect, deputies said.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.