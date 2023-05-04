Florida: Gulf recreational red snapper season to start in June

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Panama City on Thursday to announce that this year’s Gulf recreational red snapper season will start on June 16.

The summer season will run through July 31. The fall season has four periods in October: 6–8, 13–15, 20–22, and 27–29. It also has four periods in November: 3–5, 10–12, 17–19, and 24–26.

“The Gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country,” DeSantis said in a statement, adding that in Florida “it is a generational tradition.”

Thomas Eason, the acting director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, released a statement reporting the Florida legislature, and recreational anglers had also invested in the State Reef Fish Survey, which “provided the science” to support allowing the season’s additional days this year.

DeSantis also announced $17 million will be allocated to support the “continued oyster restoration efforts” in Apalachicola Bay.

NOAA Fisheries determined the Gulf of Mexico’s stock of red snapper is not overfished. NOAA did announce on Wednesday the implementation of a temporary rule that is intended to reduce overfishing Gulf Gag Grouper, so that season in the Gulf will open on Sept. 1, rather than on June 1, and close on Nov. 10.

Florida requires those who will be fishing for the red snapper to purchase a fishing license as a State Reef Fish Angler every year. The Florida sportsman license is $133.50, the Gone Fishing license is $54, and the Saltwater Angler is $37. For more information, visit this FWC page.