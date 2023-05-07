Police officers briefly evacuate Dadeland Mall in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – Police officers evacuated Dadeland Mall on Saturday in Kendall during an investigation.

Police officers responded to the mall at about 7:45 p.m., and learned that there had been a conflict just outside of the mall’s Starbucks at 7575 SW 88 St.

This conflict prompted fears of a shooting, police said. At about 8:40 p.m., police officers reported that “no shots were fired” and there was no longer a “public safety concern” at the mall.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.