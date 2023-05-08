Detectives investigate ‘threat’ report at school in Miramar

Detectives are investigating a threat at a Broward County public school in Miramar, police said on Monday morning.
Detectives with Miramar police and Broward Schools’ special investigative unit were investigating the threat, which did not prompt an evacuation or reports of injuries.
A 911 caller reported there was a bomb threat at Everglades High School, at 17100 SW 48 Ct., according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.
There was also a medical transport of a student with a non-life-threatening condition, according to John J. Sullivan, Broward County Public Schools communications and legislative affairs officer
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.