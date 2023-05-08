Digi Shorts: Artificial Intelligence takes fast food drive-thru orders now

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Artificial intelligence has entered the fast-food business as an automated drive-thru ordering assistant. But will it work?

Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC, an American fast-food restaurant chain based out of Tennessee and operated by CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc., is betting on it.

The Presto automated assistant is already in service in Arizona, but the restaurant chain doesn’t plan to make any job cuts. Instead, a spokesperson said management will just reassign tasks for efficiency.

The Presto drive-thru assistant, which has a feminine voice, has yet to get a more human-like name, but the software engineers are open to suggestions.

Carl’s Jr. has franchisees in North and South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa.