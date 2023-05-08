Police officers chase driver on expressway, streets in Miami-Dade until surrender in Opa-locka

MIAMI – Police officers in marked and unmarked cars were involved in a chase on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

They followed the driver of a sports utility vehicle on an expressway and streets — until the driver surrendered with his arms extended.

Before he stopped with a flat tire at about 2:45 p.m., near Ali Baba Avenue, the driver was traveling westbound on the Palmetto Expressway.

A driver surrendered to police officers after a pursuit on Monday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A Miami-Dade police helicopter and unmarked law enforcement vehicles also followed the driver.

At about 2:35, police officers were following a stolen 2018 Honda Pilot with a driver who may be armed, according to the police scanner traffic.

The Miami-Dade Police Department had yet to confirm the police scanner traffic reports about the ongoing pursuit.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Luis Castro contributed to this report.