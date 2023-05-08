Police officers chase driver on expressway, streets in Miami-Dade until surrender in Opa-locka

MIAMI – Police officers in marked and unmarked cars were involved in a chase on Monday in Miami-Dade County.
They followed the driver of a sports utility vehicle on an expressway and streets — until the driver surrendered with his arms extended.
Before he stopped with a flat tire at about 2:45 p.m., near Ali Baba Avenue, the driver was traveling westbound on the Palmetto Expressway.
A Miami-Dade police helicopter and unmarked law enforcement vehicles also followed the driver.
At about 2:35, police officers were following a stolen 2018 Honda Pilot with a driver who may be armed, according to the police scanner traffic.
The Miami-Dade Police Department had yet to confirm the police scanner traffic reports about the ongoing pursuit.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Luis Castro contributed to this report.