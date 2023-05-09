Disney brings back dining plans, updates park pass reservations for 2024

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Resort is bringing back guest favorite pre-pandemic Disney Dining Plans and updating Disney Park Pass reservations for 2024.

Guests who are getting ready to book their family vacations for 2024 will be able to see the changes in vacation packages as early as May 31st. According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disney Park Pass reservations will no longer be needed when guests purchase date-based tickets. Non-dated tickets would still require a park reservation.

Those changes will be in effect for visits to the four theme parks beginning on Jan. 9th.

Disney Annual Passholders will also see some changes. The company will offer “good-to-go days” for passholders which would allow them to visit any of the four theme parks after 2 p.m. without the need for a park reservation.

Disney Dining Plans will be back as an option for guests who purchase a vacation package stay at a Disney Resort Collection hotel. The two options will include the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan.

Guests staying at any Disney Resort Collection hotel will continue to enjoy early morning park time, while extended evening hours will still be offered for Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas guests.

For more information about these changes at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” click on this link.