Statewide system outage affects Florida DMV

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

(Marc Serota/Getty Images)

A statewide system outage is affecting Florida DMV offices across the state.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles addressed the issue in a Tweet on Monday night.

“Currently, FLHSMV has no update to provide. The issue is still being addressed. We apologize to those affected and will update once resolved,” the department wrote.

There’s no word on the cause of the statewide system issues.

