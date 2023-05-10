BSO sex crimes detective accused of mishandling cases appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Wearing an anti-suicide vest, a veteran Broward Sheriff’s Office detective accused by his colleagues of falsifying information about and prematurely closing sex crimes cases appeared in Broward County court Wednesday.

Detective Demetrious Campbell, 48, who was assigned to BSO’s Special Victims Unit to investigate sensitive sex crimes, was arrested Tuesday and accused of lying about statements and evidence — even closing out sex crimes cases without a proper investigation.

Campbell was also accused of making subtle threats toward victims.

He’s accused of telling one woman, an undocumented migrant, “It doesn’t make any sense to go any further with this case, because nothing is going to come from it and not to use this as a tool to get a visa,” according to official documents.

The situation came to light when a sexual battery victim called BSO to get a status update on her case, authorities said.

Campbell’s supervisor got involved after records revealed she was uncooperative, something she adamantly denied, according to BSO.

In another case, Campbell reported, “When making contact with the victim and her mother, she admitted to him that she lied and completely made everything up.” The crime was marked as unfounded or the case was closed, deputies said.

But after BSO’s Public Corruption Unit reopened the case and re-interviewed the witness, an investigator said, “I asked if she provided Detective Campbell with that statement, and she said no.”

In Broward bond court Wednesday, the judge found probable cause for nine counts of official misconduct and one count of extortion and gave him a $34,000 bond.

The judge also ordered Campbell to surrender his firearm and refrain from possessing any firearms, weapons, or ammunition.

With nearly 100 cases assigned to Campbell, Sheriff Gregory Tony issued this statement on Tuesday: “I expect all BSO employees to serve with virtuous character and integrity.

“Failure to fully investigate such serious crimes is reprehensible and downright disgraceful. The public can rest assured all unfounded SVU cases investigated by Campbell will be reopened and thoroughly reviewed.”