Detectives solve 62-year-old mystery, report finding killer was closer than they thought

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced it took detectives over 6 decades to find a woman killed her husband.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Detectives said they have found a man’s killer more than six decades after a dinner outing with his wife ended with him being fatally shot in his car in North Miami.

Joseph DiMare’s murder on March 24, 1961, was a mystery for 62 years. He was 53.

That was until Miami-Dade police said in a news release Tuesday that investigators met with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and all agreed that there was no credible evidence to support that anyone other than Frances DiMare, Joseph DiMare’s wife, is responsible for his murder.

According to detectives, Joseph DiMare, who was most notably in the agriculture business originating in the Boston area, had been found shot in the head inside of his car in an empty lot behind a gas station in the area of Northeast 122nd Street and North Bayshore Drive.

Police said Frances DiMare told investigators that she was driving her car and was on the way to dinner with her husband when two armed men entered the vehicle, attacked them and demanded her to drive to the empty lot where the vehicle was located.

Francis DiMare also told police that the men demanded all of her belongings and said that the robbers hit her over the head with a gun making her unconscious.

Francis DiMare said that when she awoke, she discovered that her husband had been shot and killed, according to police.

Detectives said that Dimare provided a statement saying that she fled from the vehicle barefoot and responded to the gas station, where she called for police.

Authorities said DiMare had no signs of any cuts or scrapes on the bottom of her feet from the gravel road, and investigators said they found her shoes neatly placed next to her car.

According to detectives, after further investigation, they discovered that after the couple had been having marital issues, Joseph DiMare later decided to change his living will to state that his wife, Francis DiMare, must be living at his home at the time of his death in order to be an eligible beneficiary.

Investigators said that forensic evidence later confirmed that Joseph DiMare was shot with a gun that belonged to him and that the shooting occurred at home, in the garage before leaving for dinner.

Police said the pistol that was used to kill Joesph DiMare was discarded along the way, “perhaps into the waterway under the two bridges that Frances DiMare drove over on her short path.”

According to detectives, as blood ran down out of the vehicle, it left a trail as it was driven from the couple’s home on Arch Creek Drive to the location where Joseph DiMare’s body was found, which is only a 3–4-minute drive.

Detectives believe Frances DiMare drove the car to the Northeast 122nd Street location in Sans Souci and exited while leaving her gloves and purse in the car.

Police said she also removed her shoes and placed them next to the vehicle and then walked carefully along the undeveloped field towards the gas station and then ran the last part of her path, coming from behind the gas station to the office.

After a review of the physical evidence, it was determined that the gunshots originated from the driver’s seat, police said.

According to authorities, the original statements provided by Frances DiMare alleging that two men entered the vehicle were never corroborated, though it was learned that she may have had additional accomplices.

“Based on the background and context of the crime, the physical evidence from the vehicle which includes the injuries to Mr. DiMare, the inconsistent statements made by Mrs. DiMare, the motive for killing her husband was due to an impending divorce, and the fact that he was killed with his own firearm,” police said in the news release.

Frances DiMare died in 2006.

