80º

LIVE

Local News

Traffic alert: Fatal crash prompts I-75 NB closure in Broward

Developing: Fire Rescue takes 3 injured to hospital

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Davie
. (.)

DAVIE, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday afternoon in Broward County.

After the crash near Griffin Road in Davie, there was an urgency to help a baby.

Troopers and firefighters surrounded several vehicles, including a black sports utility vehicle with frontal and back damage and a white work pickup truck.

Davie Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter and two ambulances to pick up the three injured, who they classified as trauma-alert patients. There were red and yellow plastic tarps at the scene.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis, Luis Castro, and Joyce Ortega contributed to this report.

Watch breaking news report

A fatal crash prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday afternoon in Broward County.

Watch aerial video on FacebookLive

(Some may find the images disturbing)

Local 10 News Investigative Reporter Janine Stanwood is gathering information for her 11 p.m. report.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email