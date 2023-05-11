Traffic alert: Fatal crash prompts I-75 NB closure in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday afternoon in Broward County.

After the crash near Griffin Road in Davie, there was an urgency to help a baby.

Troopers and firefighters surrounded several vehicles, including a black sports utility vehicle with frontal and back damage and a white work pickup truck.

Davie Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter and two ambulances to pick up the three injured, who they classified as trauma-alert patients. There were red and yellow plastic tarps at the scene.

