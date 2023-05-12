BREAKING: Black plumes of smoke in the air over southwest Miami-Dade

Black plumes of smoke rise into the the air after a fire breaks out in Southwest Miami-Dade

Southwest Miami-Dade – A large structure fire happening in southwest Miami-Dade is sending black smoke rising into the sky. On Friday, around 5:12 p.m., Sky 10 was over the scene capturing live video of the fire raging at what appears to be an empty truck yard.

The address is 21050 SW 172nd Ave.

Trailers, RVS, a boat, and some tires could be seen engulfed. Next to the truck yard is a nursery that has now also ignited, according to initial reports. Fire rescue is out battling the blaze.

Local 10 News is working to find out what caused the fire.

