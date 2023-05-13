Police: Please help find teenage girl who vanished in Broward

Detectives are asking the public for help on Saturday with finding a 13-year-old girl who vanished in Broward County.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers asked the public for help on Saturday to find a 13-year-old girl who vanished on Friday in Broward County.

Pembroke Pines Police officers have been searching for Kayla Chung, who weighs about 105 pounds and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Kayla’s relatives told police officers that the last time she was home was at about 4:15 p.m., and she was wearing baggy blue jeans and a shirt.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.