BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Hillsboro Boulevard and North Powerline Road.

Authorities said BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the crash where they found a motorcycle driver on the ground who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity or condition has not yet been released.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to BSO, the north and southbound lanes of North Powerline Road from Hillsboro Boulevard to the Palm Beach County line were temporarily shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.