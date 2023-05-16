Miami-Dade police officers evacuate JetBlue plane at MIA

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police officers evacuated a passenger plane on Monday night at Miami International Airport, so a bomb squad could investigate.

Greg Chin, a Miami-Dade Aviation spokesman, reported there was a suspicious package report.

Over 140 passengers exited JetBlue flight 2892 to John F. Kennedy International Airport, as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel waited nearby as a precaution, according to Chin.

