Miami facility providing housing, crucial services for victims of human trafficking

A national report found that Florida ranks third in the nation in human trafficking cases, with most in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A national report found that Florida ranks third in the nation in human trafficking cases, with most in Miami-Dade County.

The vast majority of victims are adult women who have survived the horrific trade of sex trafficking, a billion-dollar industry.

As prosecutors began cracking down on trafficking operators, a need was identified to find a safe place for adult survivors.

Nestled in the Camillus House campus is the pioneering Project Phoenix recovery unit.

“Serving adults over the age of 18 who are survivors of human trafficking,” said CEO Hilda Fernandez.

It was born from the organization answering a call for assistance from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“When they broke down these human trafficking rings, they had no place to take these adult victims,” Fernandez said.

It’s focused on helping adults who have escaped the clutches of brutal human traffickers mend a broken spirit and unlock the courage to chart their own paths forward.

“You are talking about the equivalent of modern-day human slavery, in some occasions sold by family members into this life,” said Fernandez.

One woman survived more than a decade of being held captive. She told Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez her biggest challenge after arriving at the facility was trying to fall asleep.

“Because I was always looking over my back,” she said. “I didn’t know if he was going to find me again, if he was looking for me.”

There was eventually a moment she realized it was safe — that it was possible to dream of a better future.

Mary Love oversees the unit and explained how they uncovered the population required a range of care.

Victims arrive displaced, traumatized, controlled, emotionally and physically, sometimes through forced drug use.

“It is a self-contained space, designed differently than all the other units here,” said Fernandez.

Survivors have access to a variety of services from substance abuse treatment to individual and group therapy to life skills coaching and job placement assistance and a pathway to permanent housing.

“(This is) often the first safe, stable housing they have had in many years,” said Fernandez.

And they have Love in their corner, cheering them on.

“What I do is I talk to them and give them hope that what happened to you it is not your fault, you can’t keep blaming yourself, but what we can do is work through some of that trauma and get you back on track so you can live your life again,” said Love.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force Hotline for local rapid response can be reached by calling 305-FIX-STOP (305-349-7867) or visit www.miamisao.com/humantrafficking.

ADDITIONAL LINKS

Camillus House Project Phoenix

More on Project Phoenix

HB 3515 - Camillus House Phoenix Human Trafficking Recovery Program

Recognizing the Signs: https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/human-trafficking/recognizing-signs

Myths & Facts: https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/human-trafficking/myths-facts

National Human Trafficking Hotline Data Report for 2021

To report suspected human trafficking activity:

Call: 1-888-373-7888

Text: 233733

Web: https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/report-trafficking