Police: Incriminating selfie helps detectives solve Instagram drug deal gone wrong

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Just about 25 minutes before he shot a man in Miami-Dade County, an Instagram user known as “Lonboyyy” posted a selfie with the gun he used, according to an arrest warrant released on Tuesday.

Detectives identified “Lonboyyy” as 18-year-old Jaylon Coleman and the victim as an Instagram user, also 18, whom Coleman had contacted on the app seeking to buy drugs, according to the warrant.

The pair arranged a meeting on Feb. 8 along Northwest 41st Street in the Brownsville area. But instead of buying the drugs, Coleman took out the black handgun with an extended magazine and shot the victim in the right ankle in order to rob him, the warrant states.

Following the shooting, police said Coleman sped off and Miami-Dade officers found marijuana, dozens of shell casings and cartridges, two magazines and bloody clothing.

Coleman was already on probation on a juvenile conviction of robbery by sudden snatching, according to the warrant.

Miami-Dade police arrested him at his home on Monday, located just around the corner from the shooting scene.

Coleman was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an attempted murder charge, as well as a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.