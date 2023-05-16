77º

Local News

Police officers to release information about woman who vanished over a month ago in Broward

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Miramar
Courtney Babb vanished from Miramar in April, police said. (Courtesy photo)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Courtney Babb vanished about a month ago from Broward County, police said.

Babb was 29 and her loved ones in Miramar hoped that she celebrated her 30th birthday while away from them.

After she vanished in April, detectives described her as 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

On Tuesday, police officers planned to hold a news conference to release information about her case at about 10:30 a.m., at City Hall.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email