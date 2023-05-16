Police officers to release information about woman who vanished over a month ago in Broward

Courtney Babb vanished from Miramar in April, police said.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Courtney Babb vanished about a month ago from Broward County, police said.

Babb was 29 and her loved ones in Miramar hoped that she celebrated her 30th birthday while away from them.

After she vanished in April, detectives described her as 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

On Tuesday, police officers planned to hold a news conference to release information about her case at about 10:30 a.m., at City Hall.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.