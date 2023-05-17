Man accused of stealing $8M in steel beams, other items from Miami-Dade company

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida City man faced 17 felony charges after police accused him of stealing roughly $8 million worth of materials from a lot near the Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade police arrested Eddy Juvier, 44, on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation began on March 9, after someone discovered materials missing from the Archer Western construction lot, located at the corner of Northwest 37th Avenue and 25th Street.

Nearly five million pounds of steel beams and other materials were gone, they said.

According to an arrest report surveillance footage from a nearby recycling company showed Juvier’s Archer Western work truck hauling in the stolen material several times.

Police said Juvier made several sales to various scrap yards over a roughly one-year period.

Authorities charged him with eight counts of dealing in stolen property and nine counts of grand theft.

Juvier was no longer listed as an inmate in Miami-Dade jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.