Authorities in Broward County rushed to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday night.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County rushed to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of 2800 Taylor Street in Hollywood.

According to police, officers received a call regarding a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m.

One victim was found by first responders.

Authorities have not provided any updates on the status of the victim.

There has also been no update on if officers are searching for any suspects.