Police respond to shooting in Midway Crossings parking lot in west Miami-Dade

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Cody Weddle , Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Midway Crossings in west Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

The mall, once known as “Mall of the Americas,” is located at 7795 W. Flagler St., west of the Palmetto Expressway in the Fontainebleau area.

Sky 10 flew over the scene around 1:10 p.m. where a heavy police presence was seen gathering in the parking lot and officers were talking to a large crowd of people.

Authorities have not said how many people were injured in the shooting or if the suspect has been detained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.

