Groom recalls DUI crash that killed his bride hours after wedding

A grieving South Carolina groom spoke exclusively with ABC News after his bride was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

CHARLESTON, SC – A South Carolina groom whose bride was killed on their wedding day by an alleged drunk driver shared his story for the first time on Friday.

After speaking exclusively to ABC News in his first interview since losing his wife, Aric Hutchinson recalled the tragedy on their wedding night three weeks ago.

On the night of April 28, a golf cart carrying four people was struck from behind by an alleged drunk driver near Charleston, killing 34-year-old Samantha Hutchinson and critically injuring Aric Hutchinson and two others as they left their wedding reception, police said.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it, that night, going from an all-time high to an all-time low, it’s pretty rough to try to comprehend,” he said.

The newlyweds were sent off by their guests through a wave of sparklers, jumping in a golf cart with family, but never made it home.

Hutchinson was asked ABC News reporter Eva Pilgrim, “What the last thing she said to you?”

“The last thing I remember her saying was she wanted the night to never end,” Hutchinson replied.

Just down the road from their reception, the group was traveling in a golf cart when they were hit by a car.

Hutchinson, his brother-in-law, and nephew were rushed to a nearby hospital and authorities said Samantha Hutchinson died at the scene.

“I remember waking up just kinda foggy, out of sorts, and I could see my mom’s face. You could just tell something was wrong and I asked her, ‘Where’s Sam? Where’s Sam?’ and then that’s when she told me there’s an incident and that Sam didn’t make it.”'

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was driving 65 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone at the time of the crash.

According to the toxicology report, Komoroski’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

According to court records, Komoroski is facing charges of DUI and reckless homicide.

Pilgrim: Is there anything you’d say to the driver?

Hutchinson: “No. I can’t right now. She stole something. She stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken.”

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against Komoroski and several local bars and restaurants where she allegedly drank the night of the crash.

Court records show Komoroski’s employer and supervisor are also being also sued for pressuring her to attend a function and consuming excessive amounts of alcoholic beverages.

Komoroski’s employer said in a statement that there was no “officially organized employee function around drinking” and she had just started training for the job.

“This is a case about protecting communities from drunk driving and when someone is served in excess and then allowed to leave and get in the car is not responsible. They’ll have to be accountable for that,” said Danny Dalton, Hutchinson’s attorney.

Hutchinson told ABC News that he is taking it day by day and focusing in part on his recovery while trying to hold on to his happy memories with his wife.

Back home in his third-floor apartment, Hutchinson says he still feels her presence.

“It’s hard, but it’s also nice. it’s got Sam written all over the house. It’s nice to be here and have good memories.”