Deputies in Deerfield Beach investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train on Sunday morning in Broward County.

It happened at approximately 9:07 a.m. near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

According to deputies, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s homicide and crime scene investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

Traffic was closed in the area as deputies conducted their investigation.