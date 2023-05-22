Miami businessman to be sentenced years after murder of ex-wife’s lover

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Presidente Supermarkets partner Manuel Marin is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after he was convicted of manslaughter and kidnapping in connection with the murder of his ex-wife’s lover.

The jury deliberated for nearly five hours in March, ultimately finding Marin not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping.

During the trial, a detective testified that Marin’s cellphone was near the crime scene in 2011 when Camilo Salazar, 43, was killed.

Marin’s “phone pinged off of a tower which was located just north of the crime scene,” retired Miami-Dade Detective William Hladky said during his testimony.

Detectives accused a trio — Roberto Isaac, Alexis Vila Perdomo, and Ariel Gandulla — of abducting Salazar in Coconut Grove, torturing him, and killing him before using gasoline to burn a part of his body off Okeechobee Road near the Everglades.

Relatives and the widow of the victim were seen embracing one another during graphic testimony from the former Miami-Dade medical examiner who said Salazar was tied up and beaten with an object strong enough to fracture his jaw and skull. She said he also had his throat slit and was burned -- all while he was still alive.

“The area of greatest burning was the pelvic area, including the genitalia,” Dr. Emma Lew said.

Gandulla, also known as Ariel Sarria, testified that he saw Marin in his blue Mercedes-Benz during Salazar’s kidnapping.

“Manny Marin is waiting with the hatch up -- back of the Mercedes lined in plastic,” State Attorney Justin Funck said.

Marin’s then-wife, Jenny Marin, testified that Salazar, an interior designer from Coconut Grove who was married to Daisy Holcombe, was killed after her husband found out she had an affair with him that lasted for about two years.

Manuel Marin surrendered to authorities in 2018 at a U.S. embassy in Spain to face charges for the June 1, 2011, murder.

Marin’s son, Yaddiel Marin, was arrested in Miami-Dade County that same year on accusations that he helped his father financially while the elder Marin was in hiding.

In 2019, a jury found Isaac guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, and Vila Perdomo guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder. A judge sentenced Isaac to life in prison and Vila Perdomo to 15 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, a judge sentenced Gandulla to 36 months in prison, which he served. The Florida Department of Corrections released him on April 11, 2022.