Residents mixed over development proposal at Emerald Hills Country Club in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Protestors of a plan to reshape the Emerald Hills Golf Course in Hollywood into living space brought signs to Tuesday’s meeting at city hall in hopes of swaying decision makers.

Inside the meeting it was a packed house, where a sea of green marked other folks who favor the idea.

Developers outlined the $150 million plan in front of the Special Planning and Development Board, urging the panel to change the land use designation from open space and recreation to residential.

The project would build 324 condos and townhomes across nearly 37 acres of the golf course’s land, something that would dramatically change resident Sandra Snow’s balcony view.

“To put people and concrete on our golf course is the worst idea, it makes absolutely no sense to anybody in our community because we’re very concerned about our quality of life,” she said. “It’s going to change because of horrible traffic congestion.”

The golf course and clubhouse at Emerald Hills currently spans a total of 167 acres and would be renovated.

Operators said business has dropped in recent years, so building the new homes would help keep things financially viable. Supporters say they appreciate other aspects of the project too.

“As a whole, I’m big fan of it because I think it will really bring the beauty and the luster to what Emerald Hills once was, what the golf course once was,” said project supporter Eli Schwartz. “It was a staple in the community and it’s turned into something else and we want to bring it back to its glory.”