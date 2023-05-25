76º

It’s time to report from the skies ahead of Memorial Day tribute in Miami-Dade

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Local 10 News Anchors Kristi Krueger and Jenise Fernandez are going the extra mile ahead of the air and sea show.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – It’s time to honor the five branches of the U.S. Military. And with an air and sea show to commemorate Memorial Day coming up in Miami-Dade County, reporting from the skies was a duty on Thursday in Homestead.

In just two days, The Hyundai Air & Sea Show & U.S. Army SaluteFest will be held in Miami Beach and tickets for the experience on Ocean Drive on Saturday and Sunday were still available.

This year, organizers are also preparing for a concert, fireworks, and a drone display that will also honor our community’s police officers and firefighters.

For more information about the salute fest, visit this page.

