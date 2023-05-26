Former North Miami Beach commissioner asks judge to be reinstated after missing countless city meetings

MIAMI – Former North Miami Beach City Commissioner Michael Joseph asked a judge Friday morning to reinstate him.

He was voted out during the city’s last meeting for missing countless meetings which caused the city’s business to halt.

This month, several North Miami Beach commissioners voted to vacate Joseph’s seat because they say he violated the city charter because he missed commission meetings within a 120-day period.

Joseph was removed from office by his peers during Tuesday night’s commission meeting, triggering a special election that is expected to occur within 35 to 90 days.

The city has not been able to conduct business for months because of the absence of that commissioner, along with a few other commissioners who were not appearing at commission meetings.

Commissioners voted 3-to-1 to vacate Joseph’s seat.

Joseph was not at Tuesday’s meeting due to a medical issue.

A judge eventually ordered those missing commissioners to appear, however, both sides of the argument seem to have different interpretations of what the charter entails.

City of North Miami Beach Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond gave the first testimony in court Friday morning.

“If any commissioner has failed to attend of the meeting of the city commission for a period of 120 days, the seat of the commission will automatically become vacant. The undisputed evidence is that Commissioner Joseph did not fail to attend a meeting for 120 days.”

“Mr. Joseph did not show up at commission meetings for five months and he made that decision. He didn’t show up between Oct. 18 and March 21,” the plaintiff’s attorney said in court Friday.

A judge has not yet ruled on whether Joseph will be reinstated, but a decision is expected to be made by Friday evening.

