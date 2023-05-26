Man accused of raping teen who made Gopuff delivery to his Miami apartment

MIAMI – A 26-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after police said he raped a 16-year-old girl who made a Gopuff delivery to his Miami apartment unit.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim made the delivery around 1:30 a.m. at the apartment building at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Miami police said the suspect, Omar Marawan, opened the door and asked the victim how old she was.

Police said she lied and told him she was 20.

Marawan then asked the teen if she was single and asked for her phone number, the report stated.

According to the report, Marawan then asked the girl for a hug and then pulled her into his apartment, raped her and performed oral sex on her against her will.

The victim told police that before leaving, Marawan asked her to put her phone number in his phone and told her not to tell anyone what happened or he would kill her.

According to the report, the victim then went to the vehicle in which her mother was waiting for her and told her what happened.

Miami police later interviewed Marawan who they said told them that he did ask the teen for her phone number and whether she was single.

He said she told him she was 20 and that he did not force anything.

Police said he then invoked his rights to have an attorney present when asked if he had sex with the victim.

Marawan was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor and kidnapping.