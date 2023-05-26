Outspoken Pembroke Park commissioner, once mayor, faces public censure

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Bad blood and fighting at the Pembroke Park Town Commission continued this week after another heated meeting at the city’s Agenda Workshop on Wednesday.

Pembroke Park Commissioner William Hodgkins said during the commission meeting that he wants former mayor, now-Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs censured for his alleged conduct and publicly reprimanded.

“It kinda disheartens me to even bring this forward,” Hodgkins said on Wednesday.

The troublesome behavior by Commissioner Jacobs in his official capacity has occurred in public meetings town events and social media.

This commission has already voted to investigate Jacobs for creating a hostile work environment.

“Commissioner Jacobs in his official capacity continues to provide members of the public and the media with misinformation of the town’s agenda resulting in credibility issues for the town,” said Hodgkins.

Jacobs has had previous clashes with fellow commissioners and called for the resignations of several current and former directors, including the city’s HR director, town manager and town clerk.

Last October, he sent a homophobic and misogynistic TikTok to then-Town Attorney Melissa Anderson, who is openly gay. She filed a police report and has left the town. Jacobs has since called the incident a mistake.

During a discussion this week, the commission discussed banning the use of profanity and intimidation tactics against each other, but Jacobs disagreed.

“Under the First Amendment, you can speak out against them and that is what I am doing. I’m exercising my right and working for the best for the residents of Pembroke Park, Jacobs said.

“Our job is not to sit on this dais and cuss each other out (and) to intimidate each other. You are not paid to do that as an elected official,” said Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed.

Jacobs has said he’s the victim, denying any allegations.

“You have seen me relentlessly been attacked by the clerk, by the mayor and by HR, and every single meeting there has been an incident,” he said. “You have come up with this complaint against me that will happen. It will be investigated. It is going to happen.”

Hodgkins: “I think calling me names on social media is not a progressive way to go things.”

Mohammed: “Nor does it affect the business of getting this city moving this city forward in the direction of what we are paid to do.”

Jacobs: “I think it’s funny that you all are worried about what I do on my social media accounts.”

Hodgkins: “When you mention this commission and members of it, it does count.”

Hodgkins says Jacobs has previously called him ‘stupid and ignorant’ on social media.

This censure issue will be on the agenda at the June 14 town commission meeting.

There is no penalty attached to it — it is a public reprimand.

Jacobs will have a chance to respond to the allegations.

The town has hired an outside firm to investigate the hostile work environment allegations.

Jacobs’ attorney Michael A. Pizzi released the following letter to Local 10 News in response to the allegations, which you can read below.