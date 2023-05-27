Hyundai Air & Sea Show remains the main Memorial Day weekend even in South Florida

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami Beach is that main Memorial Day weekend event in Miami-Dade County.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere said the display brings together everything when it comes to the U.S. Department of Defense: The U.S. Navy, the Marines, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

U.S. military members from all over the country were preparing to honor the brave who have sacrificed their lives to protect and serve with a patriotic display.

“What we are trying to do is let the American public come back and meet the men and women who protect their freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, the producer of the show.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said there were police officers active at Lummus Park.

“There are concerts at night. It’s something that you can bring a child, a friend,” Gelber said. “Having these many people in the military in town does create a sense of safety.”

Several roads to the beach are closed and there are parking limits.