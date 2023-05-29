Driver bails out of stolen vehicle after Miami police respond to investigate

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a stolen vehicle Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police Officer Kiara Delva, officers responded to the area of Northeast First Avenue and 71st Street around 8:22 a.m. to investigate a call regarding a stolen vehicle.

Delva said the driver bailed out of the vehicle as authorities arrived.

A perimeter was established in the area, but the driver has not yet been found.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.