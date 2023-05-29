Man airlifted after Homestead shooting

Police responded to a shooting in Homestead on Monday.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead police investigated a shooting Monday afternoon that sent a man to a local hospital.

The shooting happened at around noon in the 500 block of Northwest Third Avenue, near Homestead Junior High School, authorities said.

Medics airlifted the victim to Jackson South Trauma Center, according to Homestead police.

Police didn’t specify the victim’s approximate age or condition or whether they’ve identified a suspect.

