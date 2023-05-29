West Flagler Street drawbridge closed due to death investigation, Miami police say

MIAMI – Miami’s West Flagler Street drawbridge was closed to traffic Monday afternoon due to a death investigation, according to police.

The bridge, connecting downtown and Little Havana, was held in the upward position after a man was found unresponsive in the area, Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami Police Department spokesperson, said.

Delva said that there were no signs of foul play as of Monday afternoon.

Officials didn’t specify how long they expected the bridge to remain closed. They encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route.