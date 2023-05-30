Man dies in ‘dive incident’ off Key Largo, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A 65-year-old man died in a “dive incident” off Key Largo Monday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry Lane Anderson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was on the Duane Wreck at the time, officials said.

Other divers assisted him onto a Rainbow Reef Dive Center boat and performed CPR, according to MCSO. He was later taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where doctors pronounced him dead.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play and said autopsy results were pending as of Tuesday morning.