Man dies in ‘dive incident’ off Key Largo, deputies say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Monroe County Sheriff's Office cruiser (Ron Wheeler, RAW Photos Plus/Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A 65-year-old man died in a “dive incident” off Key Largo Monday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry Lane Anderson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was on the Duane Wreck at the time, officials said.

Other divers assisted him onto a Rainbow Reef Dive Center boat and performed CPR, according to MCSO. He was later taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where doctors pronounced him dead.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play and said autopsy results were pending as of Tuesday morning.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

