School crossing guard, 70, accused of molesting girl in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A school crossing guard in North Miami was arrested Monday on accusations that he molested a girl while she was walking home from school nearly three weeks ago, authorities said.

According to a North Miami police arrest report, Vanel Jean-Francois, 70, is facing a charge of molestation on a child 12 to 16 years of age.

Police said Jean-Francois was working outside North Miami Senior High School, located at 13110 NE Eighth Ave., on May 8 when he assisted the girl in crossing the intersection of Northeast 135th Street and Seventh Avenue.

According to the report, the victim was waiting to cross the street where Jean-Francois was stationed when he touched her breast over her clothing with an open right hand for approximately 10 seconds.

Jean-Francois then grabbed the victim’s hand and walked her across the street when they were able to cross, authorities said.

Detectives said Jean-Francois was brought into the North Miami police station for questioning on Friday. His statement to detectives was redacted from the publicly released report.

Police said he was arrested at 4 p.m. Friday and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to jail records, Jean-Francois’ bond was set at $7,500 which he has since posted.