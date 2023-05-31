Construction on Pier 66 in Fort Lauderdale coming along nicely

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Progress is being made on the construction of the iconic and reimagined Pier 66.

It’s got the same Fort Lauderdale charm but with some exciting additions.

“It’s still that same icon that it was in 1966 and it’s going to be that same attraction,” said Chris Gandolfo with Tavistock Development.

Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer put on some boots and a hard hat while joining Gandolfo for a look around the site.

With decade’s long fame as a gathering spot for special occasions, vacation and dining, the Pier 66 you know is no longer just a getaway.

People can live there and keep their boat in the backyard.

“Pier 66 never had residential before, so now you have this concept of work, play, live experience, a complete resort lifestyle,” said Gandolfo.

It will also have two and a half acres of swimming pools.

“We have about 700 men working on the job, doing a million dollars’ worth of work every month,” said Gandolfo. “Looking over two resort resident buildings, one with 15 units and the other one with 16 units.

There is also an expansion happening at the hotel, with standard rooms in addition to the suites.