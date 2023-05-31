82º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Coyote runs on tarmac, grounds planes at North Perry Airport

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Pembroke Pines, coyotes, Wild Florida
A coyote was spotting running on the tarmac Wednesday morning at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A coyote was spotting running on the tarmac Wednesday morning at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

All planes were grounded at the airport, at 101 SW 77th Way, following the sighting.

Local 10 News was told the coyote has since found a hiding spot as crews continue searching the area to make sure it is clear for the airplanes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyotes are found throughout the Sunshine State.

Experts say coyotes are typically shy and elusive, but encounters between people and coyotes in Florida are occurring more frequently.

RAW FOOTAGE: Sky 10 over coyote at North Perry Airport.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email