Coyote runs on tarmac, grounds planes at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A coyote was spotting running on the tarmac Wednesday morning at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

All planes were grounded at the airport, at 101 SW 77th Way, following the sighting.

Local 10 News was told the coyote has since found a hiding spot as crews continue searching the area to make sure it is clear for the airplanes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyotes are found throughout the Sunshine State.

Experts say coyotes are typically shy and elusive, but encounters between people and coyotes in Florida are occurring more frequently.

RAW FOOTAGE: Sky 10 over coyote at North Perry Airport.