Key Largo man illegally dumps nearly 5K pounds of trash, earns felony charge, deputies say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Steven Walters (MCSO)

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man was charged under Florida’s felony littering statute after Monroe County deputies accused him of illegally dumping more than two tons worth of trash.

According to jail records, Steven John Walters, 42, was arrested Tuesday.

An arrest warrant states that the case dates back to March, when a man told deputies that Walters dumped the 4,900 pounds of refuse on his property, a wooded area off Samson Road.

“Walters collected a large amount of trash, bicycles, tools and other miscellaneous garbage at the site,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.

The warrant states Walters was originally given four, and later 11 days to clean up the massive mess, but he refused. Instead, members of the public and deputies were left to pick up the trash during an April community event organized by the sheriff’s office.

It’s not clear when Walters will be arraigned.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office organized an April clean-up event to help dispose of nearly 5,000 pounds of illegally dumped trash on Key Largo. (MCSO)

