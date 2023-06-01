Arrests made in case of drugs being smuggled into Miami-Dade jails

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In early March, Local 10 News uncovered a current public corruption investigation involving drugs being smuggled into Miami jails by a ring of people, including corrections officers.

On Thursday, arrests in this case were made.

The first was Diego Loazia. Local 10 News’ cameras were rolling as Miami-Dade Police Detectives escorted him into a cruiser. He later appeared in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he’s accused of supplying the drugs to corrections officers so they could sell them inmates.

The second arrest was Nolan Frazier, a now former corrections officer who was involved.

He also appeared in federal court Thursday.

In early May, Local 10 News reported on defense attorneys are no longer able to take paper discovery into the jails when they see clients.

Attorneys told Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia packages are being mailed to the jails with false sender information, and inside are papers laced with drugs.

Local 10 News also reported on several people who died inside the jail due to drugs.

Garcia asked the jail about people who overdosed while in custody, but survived because of Narcan. Miami-Dade Corrections said the overdose-reversing drug was administered 25 times in 2022 alone.

Whether or not those overdoses and deaths are connected to the investigation and the arrests is still unclear.